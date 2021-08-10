Advertisement

Summer’s over as fall pattern takes hold

Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the lower 60s through much of this week
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August holds a completely different weather pattern than June or July, as much of Southcentral is already closing in on 2 inches of rain. All of that occurred within a 3-day period, which is the most Anchorage has seen in 5 years. While August and September are typically are wettest times of the year, this pattern change is directly related to remnants of tropical systems that are being fed into the state. As a result, we are seeing wave after wave of steady rain. This pattern will stay with us for the time being, although the location and intensity is set to change in the coming days.

First of, the rain we’re seeing today is coming to an end. While some showers will linger into the afternoon hours, the heaviest rain is done. This will open the door for slow clearing through the day and peeks of sunshine into the afternoon hours. The sun and dryer evening will allow temperatures to warm back near the mid 60s. While it will be seasonal for this time of year, the upcoming pattern will keep temperatures on the cooler side.

We’ll see dry time continue into Wednesday, before our next round of rain moves in by Wednesday evening. This rain will track more easterly and not impact Southcentral like the previous two systems. The heaviest rain for us looks to stay confined to eastern Prince William Sound and into Southeast. It’s here where things get dicey. While scattered showers still look possible for Southcentral through at least Thursday, the bulk of the rain will move into Southeast. This could bring some areas well over 5 inches of rain through the end of the week. More so the northern inner channels, where the heavies rain will set up. With this trend continuing to show the heavy rain moving in, localized flooding and landslides are possible for the area. Exercise extreme caution in the coming days as rain moves back into the region.

Southcentral looks to see some dry time return for the weekend. We’ll see highs climb back into the low to mid 60s, with partly sunny skies arriving as early as Saturday.

Have a safe Tuesday!

