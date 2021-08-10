Troopers investigate Anchorage man’s homicide after identifying remains in buried freezer near Tok

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Earlier this year, Alaska State Troopers said human remains were found in a partially buried freezer just outside of the Tok area. Now, troopers have identified the remains and are investigating the case as a homicide.

In a public call for information on Tuesday, troopers said that the remains were identified as belonging to 67-year-old Anchorage resident Michael Lynn Teffeteller, who was last known to be alive sometime in 2018.

Teffeteller’s remains were first found in April in the woods about 100 feet from the road near mile 112 of the Tok Cutoff. The remains were taken to the state’s medical examiner for identification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers in Fairbanks at 907-451-5100.

