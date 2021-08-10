Advertisement

Troopers investigate Anchorage man’s homicide after identifying remains in buried freezer near Tok

By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Earlier this year, Alaska State Troopers said human remains were found in a partially buried freezer just outside of the Tok area. Now, troopers have identified the remains and are investigating the case as a homicide.

In a public call for information on Tuesday, troopers said that the remains were identified as belonging to 67-year-old Anchorage resident Michael Lynn Teffeteller, who was last known to be alive sometime in 2018.

Teffeteller’s remains were first found in April in the woods about 100 feet from the road near mile 112 of the Tok Cutoff. The remains were taken to the state’s medical examiner for identification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers in Fairbanks at 907-451-5100.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus.
1 new death, 863 COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Anchorage mayor voices dissatisfaction with school district mask policy, urges reconsideration
2019 Picture of plane involved in August 5 crash in Misty Fjord that killed all six people...
Pilot killed in plane crash near Ketchikan was involved in another crash
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has updated its COVID-19 alert level...
State updates COVID-19 alert level reporting
File art.
Scammers targeted an Anchorage woman. Now she wants to help others avoid becoming a victim

Latest News

Watch: Alaska governor discusses sexual assault kit tracking initiative
Countdown to kindergarten
Back to School: Anchorage schools countdown to kindergarten
Back to school is always an exciting time, even more so for those first-time kindergarten...
Back to School: Kindergarten prep is not just for students
One person died in a residential fire in Butte, Alaska.
88-year-old woman dies in building fire in Butte