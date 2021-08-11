1 death, 258 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported 258 new COVID-19 infections and one additional death on Tuesday, with virus-related hospitalizations continuing to rise throughout the state.

The death was recent, according to a report from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services that said the man who died was a Tok resident in his 70s. There have been 392 total resident deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began; eight nonresidents have also died in the state.

According to state hospital data, 115 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an addition of 13 people since the state’s last report. Two people are being hospitalized with suspected cases of the virus, and 10 patients are on ventilators, health officials reported.

According to state data, there are 11 adult ICU beds available in Anchorage.

According to the state’s most recent weekly case update, the number of vaccine breakthrough cases of COVID-19 remain low. According to the update, “94% of all cases, 94% of all hospitalizations, and 97% of deaths among Alaska residents” between Jan. 1 and July 31 were among people who were not vaccinated.

Alaska’s statewide alert level remains high as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across communities in the state. Of the 258 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, 237 of them were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 71

Fairbanks: 17

Kenai: 16

Wasilla: 15

Soldotna: 11

Sitka: 10

Eagle River: 9

Juneau: 9

Ketchikan: 7

Haines: 6

Palmer: 6

Valdez: 6

Utqiagvik: 5

Kodiak: 4

North Pole: 4

Metlakatla: 3

North Slope Borough: 3

Tok: 3

Aleutians East Borough: 2

Bethel: 2

Chudiak: 2

Craig: 2

Girdwood: 2

Homer: 2

Nikiski: 2

Nome: 2

Seward: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1

Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula: 1

Copper River Census Area: 1

Cordova: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Douglas: 1

Healy: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

The state also identified 21 additional nonresident cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including five in Petersburg, four in Fairbanks, three in Anchorage, two in Juneau, one in Delta Junction, one in Dillingham, one in Soldotna, one in Utqiagvik and three in unknown locations.

Alaska’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 58.6% of all Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 52.9% are fully vaccinated.

The area with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated Alaskans 12 and older is the Juneau region with 74.8%. The Anchorage region ranks seventh, with 54.8% of eligible Alaskans fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted more than 2.56 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 6.97%.

The state now publishes new COVID-19 case updates every weekday, excluding holidays.

