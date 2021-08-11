Anchorage Assembly approves more of Mayor Bronson’s executive appointees

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members voted to confirm six more of Mayor Dave Bronson’s executive appointees during their regular meeting Tuesday evening.

Karol (Karl) Raszkiewicz is Bronson’s management and budget director. According to an offer letter, Raszkiewicz will earn an annual salary of $131,996.80.

Adam Trombley is Bronson’s pick to serve as director of the Office of Economic & Community Development. Trombley’s annual salary is $134,992.00, according to an offer letter.

Marcus Dahl is confirmed as director of information technology. According to his offer letter, his annual salary is $130,000.00.

Saxton Shearer is confirmed as director of maintenance and operations. Shearer’s offer letter lists an annual salary of $122,990.40.

Lance Wilber is Bronson’s pick to serve as director of public works. Wilber will make an annual salary of $134,992.00, according to his offer letter.

And Christina Hendrickson is confirmed as director of real estate. According to her offer letter, her annual salary is $122,990.40.

A confirmation vote for Bronson’s appointee to lead the Anchorage Health Department, David Morgan, was also scheduled, but Morgan resigned on Friday. Morgan faced tough questions from assembly members about his qualifications for the job during a work session on his confirmation last week. In his resignation letter, Morgan claimed he was the target of a “political witch hunt.”

Assembly members have said they hope to finish the confirmation process for Bronson’s executive appointees by the end of the month.

