Advertisement

Anchorage Assembly approves more of Mayor Bronson’s executive appointees

By Daniella Rivera
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members voted to confirm six more of Mayor Dave Bronson’s executive appointees during their regular meeting Tuesday evening.

Karol (Karl) Raszkiewicz is Bronson’s management and budget director. According to an offer letter, Raszkiewicz will earn an annual salary of $131,996.80.

Adam Trombley is Bronson’s pick to serve as director of the Office of Economic & Community Development. Trombley’s annual salary is $134,992.00, according to an offer letter.

Marcus Dahl is confirmed as director of information technology. According to his offer letter, his annual salary is $130,000.00.

Saxton Shearer is confirmed as director of maintenance and operations. Shearer’s offer letter lists an annual salary of $122,990.40.

Lance Wilber is Bronson’s pick to serve as director of public works. Wilber will make an annual salary of $134,992.00, according to his offer letter.

And Christina Hendrickson is confirmed as director of real estate. According to her offer letter, her annual salary is $122,990.40.

A confirmation vote for Bronson’s appointee to lead the Anchorage Health Department, David Morgan, was also scheduled, but Morgan resigned on Friday. Morgan faced tough questions from assembly members about his qualifications for the job during a work session on his confirmation last week. In his resignation letter, Morgan claimed he was the target of a “political witch hunt.”

Assembly members have said they hope to finish the confirmation process for Bronson’s executive appointees by the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers investigate Anchorage man’s homicide after identifying remains in buried freezer near Tok
File art.
Scammers targeted an Anchorage woman. Now she wants to help others avoid becoming a victim
One person died in a residential fire in Butte, Alaska.
88-year-old woman dies in building fire in Butte
Alaska's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink providing guidance for parents and students on...
Back to School: Alaska’s top health official weighs in on return to classrooms
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Anchorage mayor voices dissatisfaction with school district mask policy, urges reconsideration

Latest News

(File)
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Midtown
Alaska State Troopers.
Valdez man died when kayak flipped in Tonsina River, troopers say
Crews from Everts Air load some of the close to 13,000 pounds of salmon flown to villages along...
More salmon flown to villages along the Yukon River
A loon cam at Connor's Lake is back up after a one-year absence.
Loon cams at Connors Lake will continue through Anchorage couple’s endowment