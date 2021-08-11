Advertisement

Teen who went missing from Alaska Zoo found, police say

Edward Lin, the teenager reported missing from the Alaska Zoo on Aug. 10, 2021, has been found.
Edward Lin, the teenager reported missing from the Alaska Zoo on Aug. 10, 2021, has been found.
By Megan Pacer
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department said the teenager who went missing Tuesday from the Alaska Zoo has been found.

In a community alert, the department wrote that Edward Lin, 14, was last seen in the parking lot of the zoo located on O’Malley Road around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. An updated alert sent just after 6:30 p.m. said he had been found.

