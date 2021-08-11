Teen who went missing from Alaska Zoo found, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department said the teenager who went missing Tuesday from the Alaska Zoo has been found.

In a community alert, the department wrote that Edward Lin, 14, was last seen in the parking lot of the zoo located on O’Malley Road around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. An updated alert sent just after 6:30 p.m. said he had been found.

