Back to School: Helpful school resources at Anchorage Public Library

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As families get ready to send their kids back to school, whether that’s in person or online, there’s going to be the usual homework, preparing for tests, and for the younger ages, learning how to read. But what some people may not know is there are many resources available to help children at the Anchorage Public Library.

Elizabeth Nicolai, a youth services coordinator at the Z.J. Loussac Library in Anchorage, said it’s her job to help support kids through their entire academic journey.

“Kids are always moving to the next stage of their reading adventure and we love to help them find the new books,” she said.

Aside from what’s already available at the library, Nicolai said there are plenty of other resources for kids and families as well. One example is their TumbleBook Library, which she said is a great tool for children in kindergarten through 2nd grade who are learning how to read.

“They’re really lightly animated, the pictures move ever so much and at the same time, the text is on the screen,” Nicolai said. “The best option is the read with your children, but sometimes it’s just fun to have a screen and to have that interactive experience together.”

All of the library’s resources are free and meant to meet children where they’re at now.

“It’s not, I have a kindergartner and I want her to get into MIT, the question is, I have a kindergartner and I want this to be a successful year. What’s a fun thing we can do together every day to help be successful?” she said.

Any Anchorage resident can receive a library card for free. When students are registered with the Anchorage School District, Nicolai said just click the option to have them receive a library card as well. For families that are homeschooling, the library is still offering curbside pickup.

