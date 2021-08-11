Advertisement

Back to School: Tips from an Anchorage school nurse

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Students, teachers and staff are all at varying levels of excitement for the upcoming school year, and that includes school nurses.

“That’s why we’re here, we love our children,” said Debbie Hinsberg, a school nurse at Rabbit Creek Elementary School.

With just a few days to go before the doors open to students, Hinsberg is preparing for the upcoming school year and she encourages parents to do the same. In relation to health and medical needs, that means updating a child’s health history when going through the registration process, and turning in any required paperwork if a child has any medication needs.

Hinsberg also advises parents to try and get their children back on a good sleep schedule ahead of the first week of classes.

“The average elementary student needs about ten hours of sleep, middle and high schoolers need at least eight to nine hours of sleep,” she said.

The nurse’s office is an important part of any school, but during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has taken on an even larger role. Rules and regulations pertaining to student health have been in a constant state of flux thanks to the coronavirus, and Hinsberg doesn’t expect that to change anytime soon.

“Oh, I think we’re all putting on our Gumby hats this year as we did last year,” Hinsberg said. “I think if there was a theme, that would be the theme: we have to stay flexible and fluid.”

With a serious focus on COVID-19 mitigation, a time-honored student tradition of using the nurse to avoid a class, test, or even just other kids, is now a little bit complicated as well.

“You know, if you just need a brain break just call it a brain break,” Hinsberg said. “Let’s not call it a stomach ache because then you have to go home.”

Given what is both known and unknown at the moment, Nurse Hinsberg suggests that reaching out to ask questions may be the best option for parents.

“There’s a lot of questions out there, there’s some uncertainty out there, and sometimes to be a little proactive and to answer those questions ahead of time can help lay a foundation for a really good school year,” she said.

Though some parents may have concerns heading into the new year, Hinsberg’s advice at this point is simple: be proactive, get in any paperwork and ask questions if you have them.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers investigate Anchorage man’s homicide after identifying remains in buried freezer near Tok
File art.
Scammers targeted an Anchorage woman. Now she wants to help others avoid becoming a victim
One person died in a residential fire in Butte, Alaska.
88-year-old woman dies in building fire in Butte
Alaska's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink providing guidance for parents and students on...
Back to School: Alaska’s top health official weighs in on return to classrooms
Edward Lin, the teenager reported missing from the Alaska Zoo on Aug. 10, 2021, has been found.
Teen who went missing from Alaska Zoo found, police say

Latest News

Back to school: Library resources
Back to School: Helpful school resources at Anchorage Public Library
Countdown to kindergarten
Back to School: Anchorage schools countdown to kindergarten
Back to school is always an exciting time, even more so for those first-time kindergarten...
Back to School: Kindergarten prep is not just for students
A number of the state's superintendents have advice for parents ahead of the first day of...
Back to School: Superintendents ease anxieties of first-time kindergartner drop-offs