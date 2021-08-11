Cooler weather remains, but drier conditions expected by end of week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Much of Southcentral is done with the widespread rain, with only scattered to periodic showers expected through Thursday. This comes as Southeast gears up for an atmospheric river event, that will bring torrential rain and winds to the area through the end of the week. With the main bulk of precipitation shifting eastward, the doors open for drier conditions and more sunshine in Southcentral in the days ahead. With that said, we should still manage to see some rain return towards the afternoon and evening hours. While the rain will be steady at times, primarily during the evening hours, many areas will see significantly less rain than we saw over the last 3 days. As of now, it looks like Southcentral could see anywhere from a quarter to just shy of a half-an-inch of rain. This doesn’t include eastern Prince William Sound where over an inch of rain can be expected.

The rain for Southcentral will linger into Thursday, before clouds slowly clear out. This will lead to partly cloudy skies by the weekend, with highs easily climbing into the mid-60s, as summer tries to hold onto an area that is already screaming fall.

The big picture in the coming days continues to be the potential for flooding and landslides in Southeast. This comes as a river of moisture slams into the Northern to Central Inner Channels and brings with it very heavy rain and gusty winds. At best, the areas under the heaviest rain will see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain, but it’s not impossible for some localized areas to see up to, if not more than, 8 inches of rain. As a result, a flood watch has been issued through Friday evening. Juneau will see the heaviest rain build in Thursday night into Friday, where 2 to 5 inches of rain can be expected during that time.

The rain will lighten up somewhat into the weekend, with some brief breaks in the activity by Monday. However, more rain builds in for both Southeast and Southcentral heading into next week. The wet season is here, which means cooler weather will quickly follow.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.