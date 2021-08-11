Advertisement

Father accused of killing young kids arrested at border

A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico...
A California man accused of killing his two young children was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border.(KBNT-CD via CNN Newsource)
By KBNT-CD staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:01 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KBNT-CD) - A California man suspected of killing his two children in Mexico was arrested at the border trying to re-enter the U.S.

It comes after the bodies of the 1-year-old and 3-year-old kids were found with stab founds near Rosarito in the Mexican state of Baja California.

The father, Matthew Taylor Coleman of Santa Barbara, is being held in federal custody in Los Angeles awaiting charges.

The FBI is investigating with local police and Customs and Border Protection, as well as authorities in Mexico.

The investigation started when the mother contacted police Sunday worried after her husband and kids were missing for about 24 hours.

Evan Buell, a neighbor, told KSBY he was shocked to hear about what allegedly happened.

“Immensely tragic, and having known the two kids and the family, it’s just awful,” he said. “I really don’t think I have any more words. I’m just stunned.”

Copyright 2021 KBNT-CD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers investigate Anchorage man’s homicide after identifying remains in buried freezer near Tok
File art.
Scammers targeted an Anchorage woman. Now she wants to help others avoid becoming a victim
One person died in a residential fire in Butte, Alaska.
88-year-old woman dies in building fire in Butte
Alaska's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink providing guidance for parents and students on...
Back to School: Alaska’s top health official weighs in on return to classrooms
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Anchorage mayor voices dissatisfaction with school district mask policy, urges reconsideration

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul prepares for spotlight as Cuomo steps aside
Medicine and health care.
World Health Organization to test 3 drugs for use against coronavirus
(File)
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Midtown