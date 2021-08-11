Governor introduces sexual assault victims’ portal, DNA collection initiative

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska is rolling out a program to more efficiently process its backlog of evidence gathered during sexual assault forensic exams, ease the tracking process for law enforcement and survivors, and aggressively collect DNA samples from offenders whose samples are required by law but were not collected.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy and commissioners for the Alaska Department of Public Safety and Department of Corrections, the deputy attorney general, and Anchorage mayor and police chief made the announcement of the two-pronged approach Tuesday morning, flanked by victims’ advocates and survivors of sexual assault.

In 2016, the state began testing about 1,000 unprocessed rape kits, some dating back decades, when the staggering number of untested evidence from forensic exams was brought to light. A federal grant helped fund the process.

The state says nearly 80% of the backlog has already been processed, with 60 profiles in the Combined DNA Index System, the national DNA database maintained by the FBI, getting a “hit” to further the investigation.

The first prosecution in Alaska of such a case was that of Carmen Perzechino Jr., a man charged in 2019 and later convicted of the 2001 sexual assault and kidnapping of a woman from a bar. He was sentenced this March.

The state has identified about 21,000 people whose DNA profile, by law, should have been collected. Of those, a number of people have since died or had a qualifying arrest with a disposition of not guilty. That leaves more than 13,000 people who, according to the state, “lawfully owe” DNA samples, according to a CODIS report from the Department of Public Safety.

Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore said the applicable laws have been in place for 25 years, but have been amended numerous times.

While the law initially required DNA samples only from those convicted of a “felony crime against a person,” the law has since been expanded to include all crimes against a person — whether felony or misdemeanor — all felonies, felonies falling under certain codes like the United Code of Military Justice, and even felony driving offenses. The law also allows the collection of DNA from people arrested on suspicion of any of the applicable crimes.

Skidmore said if a person is arrested on suspicion of one of the applicable crimes and their DNA is taken, and they are then acquitted or otherwise not convicted, they can apply to have their sample removed from the system.

The names of offenders whose DNA is added into the CODIS database will not be made public, Skidmore said.

Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy said the Anchorage Police Department has proactively been taking DNA samples from violent offenders at the time of arrest for more than a year.

A statement from the Anchorage police, received through the governor’s office, said the department had asked for guidance from both the state and municipal departments of law to clarify which agencies are authorized to collect DNA samples. When they received clarification on a 2007 amendment to the state’s DNA collection laws, the department began DNA collection training for officers, and then last year began collecting samples at the time of arrest.

While state law allows for the DNA samples of up to 20,000 offenders to be collected, Skidmore said the state would be focusing on identifying the roughly 600 people who have been convicted of felony crimes against another person whose DNA is owed to the system. Corrections Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom said that department would assist by collecting samples from inmates and those still under supervision in the probation and parole system.

The second part of the plan is an online portal for survivors of sexual assault to track their sex assault kit through the processing system. Col. Jim Cockrell, commissioner of Alaska’s Department of Public Safety, said a tracking portal was identified in a state review as a trauma-informed tool to help survivors of sexual assault through the process. Currently, Cockrell said, a survivor has to call the investigating officer, and then has to make more phone calls and emails to find out the status of a kit.

The portal will also feed into state databases to ease tracking of sex assault kits, and how many are or are not processed.

According to state data on the Department of Public Safety website, in 2020, more than 800 rape kits remained unprocessed. Nearly 600 are kits from the Anchorage Police Department, though the state site says the order in processing is the reason so many Anchorage kits remained untested at the point of audit. Now, the governor’s office says, all outstanding Alaska State Trooper kits have been processed, and only those from other Alaska law enforcement agencies remain untested.

“It’s so hard to navigate the criminal justice system and have to make all these calls and all the retraumatization that happens,” said Blaze Bell, a survivor of sexual assault who is now an advocate for other survivors. “So for this to be available in a victim portal, for these to be backlogged, I’m just so grateful that they are making this progress.”

Rep. Geran Tarr (D-Anchorage), who has long fought to address Alaska’s backlog of rape kits and otherwise combat the epidemic of sexual violence in Alaska, addressed attendees after the governor’s presentation.

“I have a vision,” Tarr began. “I want to wake up in Alaska one day when we don’t lead the nation in the rates of domestic violence and sexual assault. I think this is a step that’s going to get us there.”

