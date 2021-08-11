Advertisement

Inside the Gates: Building futures for wounded troops

By Dave Leval
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Randall Young enjoys living in Wasilla. A small cabin has been home since he moved to Alaska from Texas in 2018.

It’s comfortable, but unfortunately not as comfortable as Young would like.

“There’s not enough room here for my chair that I have in storage for those days my legs and my back don’t want to work,” Young said.

It’s been difficult for Young since a roadside bomb exploded under his truck while on patrol in Iraq on Feb. 7, 2007.

“Flipped it over in the air, my body half-exited through the turret,” said Young. “It landed on the top, which crushed my legs.”

Doctors were able to save Young’s legs, but he relies on a cane to walk. That creates more challenges such as the steps that lead to his front door and an uneven ramp.

Young wanted to make improvements, however, since he rents he said he can’t. Plus, he’s on a fixed income after his discharge from the National Guard.

But soon living at home will soon improve for Young.

Crews have started work on a new four-bedroom house not too far from where Young currently lives. The new home is being made possible courtesy of Homes for Our Troops. The Massachusetts-based organization builds adapted homes for the most severely injured troops since 9/11.

“A lot of the homes out there have stairs, carpet, narrow hallways, narrow doorways,” said CEO and President of Homes for Our Troop Tom Landwermeyer. “A lot of these veterans almost end up walling themselves off in a certain part of the home because that’s where they can get around safely.”

Young will be the first person in Alaska to receive from the Homes for Our Troops. The program has built nearly 320 specially adapted homes nationwide since it started in 2004.

There’s no mortgage for those who receive a home, but they must live in the house for ten years, and then it’s theirs.

Young hopes to move into his new home during the summer of 2022.

Organizers say Young earned a chance to rebuild his life with his service.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers investigate Anchorage man’s homicide after identifying remains in buried freezer near Tok
File art.
Scammers targeted an Anchorage woman. Now she wants to help others avoid becoming a victim
One person died in a residential fire in Butte, Alaska.
88-year-old woman dies in building fire in Butte
Edward Lin, the teenager reported missing from the Alaska Zoo on Aug. 10, 2021, has been found.
Teen who went missing from Alaska Zoo found, police say
Alaska's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink providing guidance for parents and students on...
Back to School: Alaska’s top health official weighs in on return to classrooms

Latest News

Randall Young will soon move into a new house under the "Homes for Our Troops" progrsam.
Inside the Gates: Building futures for wounded troops
The Celebrity Millennium in Skagway. (08/10/2021)
Skagway enjoys the return of large cruise ships, but some businesses are still struggling
Wednesday, August 11 Morning Weather
Wednesday, August 11 Morning Weather
(File)
Passenger dies weeks after vehicle crashes into tree to avoid moose