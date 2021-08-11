Ironman Triathlon coming to Alaska for the first time

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau will host the first full distance Ironman Triathlon in the Alaska on Aug. 7, 2022.

According to a press release from Ironman Triathlon, the event will cover 140.6 miles. Athletes will swim two loops around Auke Lake, then bike along the Glacier Highway until it ends 28 miles from the lake.

Participants will finish off the race by running on two historic trails in the area, including Montana Creek. They will also run a loop around Auke Lake and use the Kaxdigoowu Heen Dei trail to get onto their second lap, according to the press release.

The event will also offer qualifying slots to the 2022 Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Registration for the event starts on Aug. 23 on the race’s website.

