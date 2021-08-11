KTUU parent company requests cancellation of FCC fine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gray Television, the parent company of Alaska’s News Source, is asking that a proposed fine from the Federal Communications Commission be canceled. The FCC claimed last month that the company violated a rule in the process of acquiring assets from the former CBS-affiliated station KTVA.

In early July, the FCC published a notice of apparent liability, saying Gray Television had violated a rule that prevents a company from owning “two full-power television stations in the same (designated market area) if both commonly owned stations are ranked among the top four rated stations in the market.” The FCC claims this happened when Gray purchased most of KTVA’s non-license assets after GCI announced the station’s sale in 2020.

According to the FCC, Gray violated the rule, called Note 11, when it began broadcasting KTVA’s former program schedule on a full-power station: KYES. Gray later moved that CBS programming over to a low-power station instead.

The programming was being broadcast on a full-power station from July 31, 2020 to March 3, 2021, when that switch was made, according to the notice.

The FCC proposed a fine of $518,283, the statutory maximum. In a response to the FCC published Monday, Gray requested that the fine be canceled.

In its response, Gray argued that it did not violate the rule against owning two top-four stations because the transaction did not “result” in KYES becoming a top-four station. The company argues it already was.

For the rule the FCC is referencing to be broken, a station affiliation change must “result” in the licensee of the new affiliate owning two of the top-four rated stations in the market area, Gray argued.

“In fact, KYES-TV already had achieved Top 4 status before the transaction,” the response states. “Specifically, in July 2021, KYES-TV was the fourth ranked station in the Anchorage (designated market area), without the benefit of the CBS affiliation. In other words, purchasing the CBS affiliation did not ‘result in’ KYES-TV becoming a Top 4 station. It already was a Top 4 station.”

Gray also argued that its acquisition of non-license assets from KTVA didn’t involve a swap of affiliations and was not equivalent to a license transfer. In its notice of apparent liability, the FCC stated the rule against owning two top-four full power stations in a given market applies both to “swap” transactions and sales.

Gray argued in its response that this is the first time the FCC has said this rule applies to sales.

“The rule against swaps was a special purpose rule designed to punish station owners that effectively trade stations in a way designed to evade Commission oversight,” Gray’s response states. “Nothing like that happened in this case. Gray bought only limited non-license assets from KTVA(TV) as a means of upgrading the programming quality on its own station KYES-TV. KYES-TV and KTVA(TV) did not engage in any kind of swap of assets, and the transaction was not designed to evade Commission review.”

The company is also arguing that it did not take any steps to hide its acquisition of KTVA’s non-license assets from the FCC. Gray states that it agreed to move the CBS programming off of a high-power station and onto a low-power station when the issue was raised.

“Moreover, when the Commission staff informed Gray that it thought the Anchorage transaction might violate the rule against swaps, Gray ... immediately moved the CBS affiliation to a low power station and a full-power multicast channel to satisfy, it believed, the staff’s concerns,” the response states.

Gray had 30 days from the filing of the notice by the FCC to either pay the fine or respond to it. In the conclusion of the roughly 50-page response, the company asked that the notice be canceled.

“Gray has a long history of compliance with the Commission’s rules and cooperation with the Commission’s requests,” the document states. “In this case, it made every effort to follow the Commission’s rules, including modifying behavior it believes was completely lawful.”

