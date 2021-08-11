Advertisement

Passenger dies weeks after vehicle crashes into tree to avoid moose

(File)
(File)(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Emmonak man who was a passenger of the vehicle that crashed into a tree to avoid hitting a moose in Palmer last month died on Tuesday, Alaska State Troopers said.

In an updated online dispatch, troopers said 22-year-old Alex Duny died from injuries caused by the crash. Duny’s family has been notified of his death, troopers said.

Troopers initially reported that a Dodge pickup truck collided with a tree on Maud Road near Jim Lake in Palmer on July 24. The investigation revealed that 24-year-old Kattie Wilmarth of Palmer swerved off the road to not hurt a moose.

The dispatch explained that Duny was not wearing a seatbelt and was sitting in the bed of the pickup truck at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, troopers said.

