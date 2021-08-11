Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Midtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man died in the hospital due to injuries caused by a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at the C Street and 48th Avenue intersection around midnight Tuesday, according to Anchorage police.

As of Wednesday morning, the man who died has not been identified by authorities, nor have any charges been made on the driver.

Anchorage police first responded to the collision just after midnight. First responders transported the man to a hospital, but he was reported dead by police in an update at 1 a.m.

“The driver involved in the collision remained on-scene and was cooperative with the police investigation,” police said.

After the collision, police closed the southbound lanes on C Street, near Tudor Road, while officers investigated the scene of the collision.

Police said at 5:30 a.m. that all lanes are now open again.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

