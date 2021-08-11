Pet Project: Kiki

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s pet project feature is Kiki, a super sweet 4-year old lab mix.

She is very friendly and loves people, but she would prefer to be the only pet in the home.

According to Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Assistant Manager Taylor Jones, squeaky toys and cuddles are the key to Kiki’s heart.

He also said you may recognize her from when she was on the news for being pregnant with 11 puppies. All of her babies have been adopted, but Kiki is still waiting for her forever home.

