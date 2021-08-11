Valdez man died when kayak flipped in Tonsina River, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Valdez man died on Monday in a kayaking accident, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

According to an online dispatch report, troopers were notified on Monday afternoon that a kayaker had flipped over on the Tonsina River about 2 miles from the Richardson Highway.

The man, 36-year-old Reese Doyle of Valdez, was reportedly underwater for about 10 minutes before other members of the group of kayakers were able to recover him. According to the dispatch report, members of the group performed lifesaving measures on Doyle for about 45 minutes, but to no avail.

A helicopter was sent by troopers to recover Doyle’s body, which has been sent to the State Medical Examiner for review. Doyle’s family has been notified, troopers wrote.

