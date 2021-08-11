Advertisement

Valdez man died when kayak flipped in Tonsina River, troopers say

Alaska State Troopers.
Alaska State Troopers.(KTVF)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Valdez man died on Monday in a kayaking accident, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

According to an online dispatch report, troopers were notified on Monday afternoon that a kayaker had flipped over on the Tonsina River about 2 miles from the Richardson Highway.

The man, 36-year-old Reese Doyle of Valdez, was reportedly underwater for about 10 minutes before other members of the group of kayakers were able to recover him. According to the dispatch report, members of the group performed lifesaving measures on Doyle for about 45 minutes, but to no avail.

A helicopter was sent by troopers to recover Doyle’s body, which has been sent to the State Medical Examiner for review. Doyle’s family has been notified, troopers wrote.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers investigate Anchorage man’s homicide after identifying remains in buried freezer near Tok
Coronavirus.
1 new death, 863 COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Anchorage mayor voices dissatisfaction with school district mask policy, urges reconsideration
2019 Picture of plane involved in August 5 crash in Misty Fjord that killed all six people...
Pilot killed in plane crash near Ketchikan was involved in another crash
File art.
Scammers targeted an Anchorage woman. Now she wants to help others avoid becoming a victim

Latest News

Crews from Everts Air load some of the close to 13,000 pounds of salmon flown to villages along...
More salmon flown to villages along the Yukon River
A loon cam at Connor's Lake is back up after a one-year absence.
Loon cams at Connors Lake will continue through Anchorage couple’s endowment
Edward Lin, the teenager reported missing from the Alaska Zoo on Aug. 10, 2021, has been found.
Teen who went missing from Alaska Zoo found, police say
COVID-19.
1 death, 258 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Tuesday