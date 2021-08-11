Advertisement

Wet weather typifies fall in Alaska

Rain wraps up in time for the weekend
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There will be a break in the rounds of rain for Southcentral Alaska and the northern Gulf of Alaska coast tonight. Rain returns on Wednesday, though.

Anchorage will see the rain begin again by Wednesday afternoon, sooner for the Kenai Peninsula into Prince William Sound.

Southeast Panhandle locations will see the beginning of heavy rains Wednesday through Friday. Yakutat could rain accumulations from 5-7 inches. River levels will be high to near bankfull, so residents will need to keep a close eye out for rising water. There will be 2-4 inches for Juneau in the next 48 hours.

Winter snow? Yes, in and around Atigun Pass, where areas at 3,000 feet of elevation could see some 2-3 inches accumulate.

