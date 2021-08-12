380 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 380 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.

While the state reported no additional COVID-related deaths Wednesday, rates of hospitalization remain high, with 124 people currently being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data.

According to state hospital data, there are another four people being hospitalized for suspected cases of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, more than 1,700 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with the virus.

The state’s hospital data dashboard on Wednesday showed that, in Anchorage, there are six adult ICU beds still available out of 64.

The majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Alaska are among people who were not vaccinated. The most recent weekly case update from the health department stated that for the time period of Jan. 1 through July 31, “94% of all cases, 94% of all hospitalizations, and 97% of deaths among Alaska residents ... were in people who were not fully vaccinated.”

The state is back to reporting new cases every weekday, excluding holidays. Of the 380 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, 360 of them were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 117

Wasilla: 44

Nome Census Area: 31

Juneau: 19

Palmer: 17

Eagle River: 15

Kodiak: 15

Ketchikan: 14

Fairbanks: 12

Soldotna: 8

Kenai: 6

Dillingham Census Area: 5

Metlakatla: 5

Homer: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 4

Utqiagvik: 4

Seward: 3

Aleutians East Borough: 2

Anchor Point: 2

Big Lake: 2

Bethel: 2

Bethel Census Area: 2

Dillingham: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2

North Pole: 2

North Slope Borough: 2

Sitka: 2

Sterling: 2

Willow: 2

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Chugiak: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Kotzebue: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Salcha: 1

Sutton-Alpine: 1

Wrangell: 1

Unknown locations: 2

The state also identified 20 additional nonresident COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — three in Ketchikan, two in Anchorage, two in Kodiak, two in Soldotna, one each in Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, Delta Junction, Fairbanks, Healy, Juneau, Ninilchik, Petersburg, Prudhoe Bay, Skagway and Wasilla, and one in an unknown part of the state.

As of Wednesday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 58.8% of all Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that 53% are now fully vaccinated. The Juneau region remains the most vaccinated region in the state, with nearly 75% of people 12 and older there fully vaccinated.

In the Municipality of Anchorage, nearly 55% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 45% on the Kenai Peninsula and just 37.3% in the Mat-Su.

The statewide alert level is still high, with a seven-day average case rate of 235.6 cases per 100,000. The state recently changed the way it reports alert levels, going from three distinct levels to four. Any community with an average daily case rate over 100 per 100,000 is considered at high alert, which indicates widespread transmission of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the state has processed more than 2.56 million COVID-19 tests and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 7.26%.

