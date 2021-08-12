Anchorage grand jury indicts man for deadly apartment fire in Eagle River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury indicted a 29-year-old man Wednesday for an apartment fire in Eagle River that took the lives of two people, hurt two more, and displaced a number of people.

The deadly fire happened early in the morning on July 31 at an apartment complex on Meadow Creek Drive in Eagle River.

The Alaska Department of Law said 29-year-old Christopher Ricker was indicted of two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of first-degree assault.

Ricker is currently in custody and is being held on bail totaling $750,000.

The department said he could face more than 99 years in prison if convicted.

