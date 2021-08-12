Crews reach sightseeing plane crash site in southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Improved weather conditions Wednesday allowed crews to access the site where a sightseeing plane crashed last week in southeast Alaska, killing six people.

Clint Johnson, the head of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said he was hopeful the wreckage could be returned to Ketchikan later Wednesday. A pilot and five passengers died in last Thursday’s crash.

The passengers were off a cruise ship and had taken the flight to nearby Misty Fjords National Monument. Johnson has said the crash site is about 12 miles northeast of Ketchikan. The bodies were recovered Saturday, but poor weather since then delayed retrieval of the plane.

