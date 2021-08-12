Advertisement

Crews reach sightseeing plane crash site in southeast Alaska

This 2019 photo shows the plane involved in an Aug. 5, 2021 crash in the Misty Fjords National...
This 2019 photo shows the plane involved in an Aug. 5, 2021 crash in the Misty Fjords National Monument Wilderness area that killed all six people onboard.(Heather Holt)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Improved weather conditions Wednesday allowed crews to access the site where a sightseeing plane crashed last week in southeast Alaska, killing six people.

Clint Johnson, the head of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said he was hopeful the wreckage could be returned to Ketchikan later Wednesday. A pilot and five passengers died in last Thursday’s crash.

The passengers were off a cruise ship and had taken the flight to nearby Misty Fjords National Monument. Johnson has said the crash site is about 12 miles northeast of Ketchikan. The bodies were recovered Saturday, but poor weather since then delayed retrieval of the plane.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers investigate Anchorage man’s homicide after identifying remains in buried freezer near Tok
File art.
Scammers targeted an Anchorage woman. Now she wants to help others avoid becoming a victim
One person died in a residential fire in Butte, Alaska.
88-year-old woman dies in building fire in Butte
Anchorage police block off the scene of a pedestrian vs. vehicle collision in Midtown that...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Midtown
Edward Lin, the teenager reported missing from the Alaska Zoo on Aug. 10, 2021, has been found.
Teen who went missing from Alaska Zoo found, police say

Latest News

Alaska's News Source file photo.
What we know: COVID-19, natural immunity and vaccine breakthrough in Alaska
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy and command staff speak to Anchorage Assembly members during...
Public access issue presents legal roadblock in development of APD’s body camera policy
Gray Television.
KTUU parent company requests cancellation of proposed FCC fine
Covenant House is taking donated salmon for an upcoming feast on Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Covenant House holds ‘Fish Drive’ to collect food for Indigenous Peoples’ Day feast