Heavy rain in parts of southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August skies are opening up and letting the rain fall. The north Gulf of Alaska Coast and Southeast Alaska will see the highest rainfall amounts.

The reason? An intense and directed flow of moisture coming your way is called an atmospheric river. The moisture associated with this meteorological feature comes from ex-typhoons and former tropical storms. This moisture is swept into the upper level transport winds, a jetstream, and ends up becoming fall rainstorms in Alaska.

Rainfall rates were intense through the day across the Yakutat area. As of 7 p.m., they received 1.1 inches of rain Wednesday.

Anywhere roads are wet, drivers should be careful. Rain starts again Wednesday evening and continues Thursday morning. By afternoon, we see scattered showers lasting into Friday.

Northern Alaska, around Brooks Range locations, snow is likely to fall and accumulate.

The hot spot Kaltag at 71 degrees. Cold Spot was Point Lay at 33 degrees. That seems more like winter than fall.

