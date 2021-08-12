Man in hospital after parking lot fight at McDonald’s in Spenard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department arrested a man who allegedly sent another man to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries” after a fight broke out between them at the McDonald’s parking lot in Spenard early Thursday morning.

In a Nixle alert, Anchorage police said 27-year-old Joshua Godwin harassed numerous customers at the McDonald’s parking lot along West Northern Lights Boulevard. Godwin at some point got into “some type of interaction” with the victim, knocked him down and physically attacked the man while he was on the ground.

Anchorage police responded to the fight at 1:39 a.m., but Godwin was located walking near the West 27th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard intersection. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the police department.

“While the motive for the altercation is still under investigation, there is no indication that the victim and suspect knew one another prior to the assault,” police said in the alert.

Godwin is in custody at the Anchorage jail and is facing charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and third-degree assault.

