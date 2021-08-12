Advertisement

NTSB releases preliminary report on the deadly Eagle River plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation on the cause of the deadly plane crash in Eagle River.(National Transportation Safety Board)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released the preliminary report on the Eagle River plane crash from late July that took the lives of two people.

According to the report, 23-year-old Dakota Bauder of Anchorage and 27-year-old McKenna Vierra of Hawaii were on a “discovery flight” from Anchorage to Girdwood on July 26. The flight instructor and private pilot flew out of Merrill Field Airport just after 12 p.m. and proceeded northbound near Palmer before turning toward Knik Glacier.

The duo was expected to arrive in Girdwood around 2 p.m.

When they didn’t show up a family member “referenced a tracking application which showed the airplane had stopped moving in the area of the Eagle River Valley,” according to the NTSB. The family member then contacted authorities and a search began.

Later that day the wreckage of the plane was found in a steep, mountainous area in the valley.

An NTSB post-accident examination revealed that all major components remained attached at their respective attach points.” the NTSB stated. “Flight control continuity was established from all control surfaces to the cockpit. Internal engine continuity was confirmed through rotation of the propeller.”

Moving forward, the NTSB said the emergency locator transmitter the plane was equipped with will be brought in for “further testing.”

