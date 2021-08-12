Roof fire at Ford dealership on Gambell Street

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department was called to extinguish a roof fire at the Kendall Ford of Anchorage on Gambell Street Thursday morning.

The building was evacuated, however, one person was transported to the hospital for “unknown injuries,” according to Ben Simonds, a captain and paramedic with the fire department.

Simonds said that the fire was caused by a vending machine in the second-floor breakroom.

Multiple fire trucks and first responder vehicles surrounded the building as crews managed the situation.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

Editor’s note: Reporting for this story was gathered by Alaska’s News Source Photojournalist Mike Nederbrock.

