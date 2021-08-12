Advertisement

Roof fire at Ford dealership on Gambell Street

Anchorage Fire Department vehicles surround the Kendall Ford building on Seward Highway as...
Anchorage Fire Department vehicles surround the Kendall Ford building on Seward Highway as crews extinguish the fire.(Alaska's News Source)
By Jay Luzardo and Mike Nederbrock
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department was called to extinguish a roof fire at the Kendall Ford of Anchorage on Gambell Street Thursday morning.

The building was evacuated, however, one person was transported to the hospital for “unknown injuries,” according to Ben Simonds, a captain and paramedic with the fire department.

Simonds said that the fire was caused by a vending machine in the second-floor breakroom.

Multiple fire trucks and first responder vehicles surrounded the building as crews managed the situation.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

Editor’s note: Reporting for this story was gathered by Alaska’s News Source Photojournalist Mike Nederbrock.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police block off the scene of a pedestrian vs. vehicle collision in Midtown that...
Anchorage police identify pedestrian struck by vehicle in Midtown
A joint investigation revealed an Anchorage antique store owner illegally bought and sold...
Anchorage antique store owner convicted of illegally buying, selling walrus ivory, tax evasion
Alaska's News Source file photo.
What we know: COVID-19, natural immunity and vaccine breakthrough in Alaska
(File)
Passenger dies weeks after vehicle crashes into tree to avoid moose
Troopers investigate Anchorage man’s homicide after identifying remains in buried freezer near Tok

Latest News

Covenant House is accepting salmon and berries for a feast in October.
Covenant House Salmon and Berry Drive
A Teen Underground poster hangs on a wall inside the Z. J. Loussac Library in Anchorage, Alaska.
Back to School: Teen Underground, a place to call their own
Thursday, August 12 Morning Weather
Thursday, August 12 Morning Weather
Anchorage police block off the scene of a pedestrian vs. vehicle collision in Midtown that...
Anchorage police identify pedestrian struck by vehicle in Midtown