Trail at Eagle River Nature Center closed to reduce risk of human-bear conflict

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fans of the Albert Loop Trail at the Eagle River Nature Center will have to pick a new route to walk for the next few months, as Alaska State Parks managers have closed it due to the current increased risk of human and bear conflicts.

The trail closed to the public at 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. Alaska State Parks has closed that loop of the trail at the nature center every year since 1997, the release states, to reduce conflicts between bears and humans.

It’s because, right now, black and brown bears are using bridges over the Eagle River and beaver dams along the Albert Loop Trail as platforms for fishing, as they return to feed on salmon in the area. Chugach Park Superintendent Ben Corwin said the nature center has a combination of good salmon spawning grounds, easy access for bears and a system of trails providing access for the public. That combination presents a higher possibility that humans and bears could conflict during this feeding time.

It’s in the best interest of everyone to close this section of trail, Corwin said, to allow the bears more peace while they’re feeding. Bears can become defensive when they have an established food source, he said.

The closure applies only to the Albert Loop Trail and nearby areas, and Corwin said park staff were heading out to post signage letting people know the trail is closed. People will still have access to the Iditarod/Crow Pass Trail, the Dew Mound Trail and the Rodak Loop, according to the press release.

The Albert Loop Trail will reopen around the time of freeze-up, Corwin said. Last year, he said that was around mid-November. Staff will go into the area to evaluate how many bears are left and determine whether the trail can be opened.

When the food source diminishes, Corwin said the bears will disperse into other areas of the valley and get ready for hibernation.

While the Albert Loop Trail closure is an annual precaution, Corwin did note that there has been a slightly higher prevalence of black bear encounters at the nature center this summer. There are quite a few bears in the area, and sometimes one can become a problem bear.

Corwin said the public can help out by cleaning up after themselves and making sure there’s no easy access to food.

“Bears are just interested in getting the easiest, next meal, whatever that may be,” he said.

If people make it harder for bears to access food, it helps out the park staff, he said.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.