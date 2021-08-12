Trending drier conditions for Southcentral, with heavy rain in Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Stick a fork in summer because it’s done. Nome officially saw a low temperature fall below freezing, setting a new record for the village. Snow is being reported in the Brooks Range, with a scattered, wintry mix possible for Anaktuvuk Pass later today, with parts of the Talkeetna Mountains seeing a fresh coating of snow. Even with all signs pointing to cooler weather, summer will give one last “oorah” into the weekend. Before that occurs, rain will continue to be the main impact for your Thursday with some locations still holding onto rain into Friday.

While the vast majority of this week has seen the heaviest rain situated on top of Southcentral, the moisture has shifted to the east. An atmospheric river will slam into Southeast leading to widespread heavy rain into Friday, where some locations could see minor flooding and isolated mudslides along steep mountain slopes. As the rain begins to shift eastward, this is opening the door for drier conditions in Southcentral. While some periodic rain showers can’t be ruled out for Thursday, we’re trending drier conditions in the days ahead. Anchorage and surrounding areas could still see upwards of .20 inches of rain, with localized heavier amounts. A good bit less than the steady accumulating rain we saw earlier this week. While the periodic rain showers will be with us, there’s still plenty of moisture aloft, meaning the overcast skies are here to stay for Thursday. The only exception will be for parts of the Kenai, where some clearing can be expected throughout the day. While it’s not entirely out of the question for Anchorage to see some sunshine, expect overcast skies to remain the dominant cloud coverage through the day.

Heavy rain will set up shop in Southeast today, with the heaviest fixated on Skagway and points eastward. It’s here where up to 3 inches of rain is possible today, with the heaviest rain shifting south overnight into Friday. This is where Juneau will see the heaviest rain from the atmospheric river, where it’s entirely possible for the capital city to see upwards of 5 to 6 inches of rain. As a result of this continuous stream of moisture, a flood watch is in effect for much of Southeast until tomorrow morning. The only exception will be the Southern Inner Channels, where a ridge of high pressure will keep things dry and sunny.

Speaking of the sunshine, Southcentral will see some in the coming days. It’s here where summer will give one last run, as temperatures are set to climb into the mid-60s by the weekend. Get outside and enjoy it, because cooler and wetter weather returns through next week.

Have a safe Thursday!

