What we know: COVID-19, natural immunity and vaccine breakthrough in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads throughout Alaska and the world, and the state’s case numbers are spiking once again, many people have questions over whether immunization is needed for people who have already had COVID-19 and recovered from it, or whether vaccination even matters with the more transmissible delta variant seemingly resulting in more breakthrough cases.

While there are a lot of factors at play in both of those questions, here is what we do know about vaccination and case rates in Alaska so far:

The delta variant

The delta variant was first identified in India in late 2020 and was quickly identified as a variant of concern. So far, what scientists know is that the variant can evade antibodies from both natural infection and vaccines to some extent, and it has significantly increased transmissibility.

The delta variant was first found in Alaska in late May 2021. It represents 97% of the cases sequenced by the state during the week starting July 18, according to the state’s most recent sequencing situation report. That’s higher than the national average of 93% of cases sequenced over the last two weeks in July, according to the report.

Dr. Joe McLaughlin, the state’s epidemiologist, says the delta variant is approaching “hall of fame” status for transmissibility. A virus’ transmissibility rate is referred to as the R0 (pronounced “R-naught”) in epidemiology, and represents the number of people a single infected person will likely pass infection on to without protective measures. While the transmissibility rate of the delta variant of COVID-19 doesn’t approach that of the mumps (12) or measles (18), which are considered the most transmissible viral diseases, it is quite high, between a rate of eight and nine.

For comparison, influenza’s transmissibility rate is 1.3, the Wuhan version of the coronavirus is about 2.5, and the alpha variant, an earlier-circulating variant of concern, is between four and five.

Some studies show that even vaccinated people who get infected with the delta variant of COVID-19 can have high loads of virus early on in the infection compared to other strains, and can pass it on to others.

“There’s been some studies that show viral load, and that vaccinated people have really close to the same high viral load as unvaccinated people, but for a much shorter window,” said Dr. Coleman Cutchins, a pharmacist with the state of Alaska who heads up the COVID-19 testing program.

That’s part of the reason behind the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors in high transmission areas, and in schools. Many vaccine breakthrough cases are in asymptomatic people, McLaughlin said. He said vaccinated people exposed to a COVID-positive case should mask up and get tested three-five days after exposure, or wear a mask for 14 days.

Vaccine Breakthrough Cases

By now, many people likely know fully vaccinated Alaskans who have been infected with COVID-19. So what’s the point? Why get a vaccine if one can still get COVID-19? The state health department shared CDC data to that end in an online public health forum Wednesday.

Breakthrough cases have been breaking news lately, so you may be wondering how well the COVID-19 vaccine protects you.... Posted by Alaska Health and Social Services on Saturday, August 7, 2021

The graphic, shared by the health department from a CDC presentation to public health officials, shows that vaccinated people are eight times less likely to be infected with COVID-19, and if they do get infected, are 25 times less likely to be hospitalized or die from the disease.

In a breakdown of COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Alaska published in mid-July, the data available from Feb. 1 through June 30 showed that 0.2% of all fully vaccinated Alaskans became vaccine breakthrough cases. In that time period, there were 656 vaccine breakthrough cases out of 15,562 total cases, representing 4.2% of the cases reported in that time period.

Vaccine breakthrough cases represented 17 hospitalizations in that time period, compared to 391 hospitalizations of people not fully vaccinated, and two deaths — with substantial comorbidities — compared to 58 deaths in people who were not fully vaccinated in Alaska.

These cases were recorded before the delta variant was as prevalent in Alaska as it is today. The weeks of June 20 to June 27, the variant’s prevalence jumped from just over 20% of cases that were being sequenced to 60%. According to the Aug. 10 Alaska Genomics Report, the number of vaccine breakthrough cases about doubled between June and July, and nearly all the breakthrough cases that have been sequenced in July are the delta variant.

The data documenting the delta variant’s impacts on Alaska’s vaccine breakthrough cases and severity is not yet clear.

Natural Immunity

As 75,654 Alaskans have already been infected with COVID-19, do they still need to be vaccinated? Or will their naturally-developed immunity do the trick? State doctors say there’s still a risk of re-infection.

A study recently shared by the CDC showed real-world data out of Kentucky, and followed about 250 Kentuckians who had previously been infected with COVID-19. Unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors were 2.34 times more likely to be re-infected with COVID-19 than the vaccinated survivors. While the study was retroactive and had some limitations in the availability of data, it’s one of the few studies currently available on the topic.

The bottom line, Cutchins said, is that vaccination is the best way to end the virus’s hold on the world. Without living hosts, the virus can’t mutate to stronger, vaccine-resistant strains.

“Viruses aren’t living, they don’t have their own metabolism,” he said, “They need us to reproduce, and these RNA viruses don’t have good spell-checkers, so every time someone gets infected, that’s a chance to mutate.”

Cutchins later compared the virus to other viruses that have been largely eradicated by the introduction of vaccines.

“The viruses are different, but we didn’t eliminate measles, we didn’t eliminate mumps, we didn’t eliminate smallpox, we didn’t eliminate polio, until we had a vaccination,” Cutchins said. “We never did those through decades to centuries of natural infection.”

Do you need to get tested?

As for when fully vaccinated people should be tested, Cutchins says if someone has any COVID-19 symptoms, they should get tested right away. If they’re fully vaccinated and exposed to a COVID-positive case, without symptoms, a fully vaccinated person should wear a mask until they get a negative test result. They should also get a COVID-19 test three to five days from exposure, according to the CDC’s latest guidelines.

That guidance differs from earlier recommendations of sven to 10 days because of the delta variant’s emergence sooner after exposure. Without a test, fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in public spaces for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

But for those fully vaccinated people who are working in the office or at school, that means no staying home required.

Unvaccinated people are still recommended to get a test, and quarantine for the full 14 days regardless of the outcome, according to the guidelines.

See the CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people, updated on July 27, on their website.

