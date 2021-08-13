Alaska Legislature set to convene Monday to debate long-term future of the PFD

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Legislature will convene for a 30-day special session on Monday at 2 p.m. to debate the long-term future of the Permanent Fund dividend.

Legislators will be unable to discuss or pass a dividend for this year. The agenda set by Gov. Mike Dunleavy limits legislators to debating a spending cap, putting a dividend formula into the Alaska Constitution and new revenues.

Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, says that’s a deliberate “phased approach.” The idea is that when “significant progress” is made to pass a fiscal plan, Dunleavy can add the 2021 dividend to the special session agenda.

The governor vetoed funding for this year’s PFD on June 30. Unless new funding is approved, Alaskans will not receive a dividend in October.

Between special sessions, eight members of the Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group have been meeting to write recommendations to the full Legislature. The group was formed as part of an agreement to avert a state government shutdown.

Some meetings have been held publicly, but more discussions have been going on behind closed doors. Members of the group say talks have been productive and a final slate of recommendations is expected to be ready on Sunday or Monday.

Juneau Democratic Sen. Jesse Kiehl, a member of the group, expects there to be real compromise between more conservative and more liberal legislators. That could include an agreement on how much more the budget can be cut, ideas for a new dividend formula and new revenues.

“We’re not to a full package yet,” Kiehl said on Wednesday. “But I think we’re going to get there.”

Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake, says there have been sticking points. One has been whether a new PFD formula should be in the constitution amid fears that could constrain future legislatures if the state’s fiscal situation worsens.

Making an agreement on ideas for new taxes has also been contentious.

Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney of the Alaska Department of Revenue presented to the group on Tuesday about revenue options the governor could support to pay for his 50-50 dividend plan and the budget. One option is a statewide sales tax; another is on expanding gaming in Alaska.

In an interview with Alaska’s News Source, Dunleavy said he would not support an income tax. He also said he would only support new taxes if they were part of a constitutional dividend package that includes a spending cap.

McCabe echoed the governor’s approach, but suggested it was significant that conservative legislators are now talking about new taxes.

“I really think it demonstrates how serious we all are for solving the PFD issue,” he said. “We’ve all moved, everybody has moved, I’ve moved off my position.”

After recommendations are made, the challenge then will be crafting legislation that can pass through the House of Representatives and the Senate. Constitutional amendments require support from two-thirds of the Legislature and then a majority of Alaskan voters.

Sen. Tom Begich, D-Anchorage, does not believe Dunleavy’s 50-50 dividend plan has the votes. He thinks the percentage now drawn annually for state services from the Permanent Fund may need to be closer to 60% with 40% for the dividend.

“So where I think you’ll find traction, if you find it at all, is somewhere in that range,” he said.

Legislators will also need to debate a procedural vote known as the “reverse sweep.” That vote failed to reach the three-quarter threshold in the House in June, meaning dozens of state accounts were set to be drained.

An Anchorage Superior Court judge ruled earlier in the week that an endowment fund that helps lower power bills in rural Alaska should not be emptied. The Dunleavy administration announced on Thursday that payments would go out immediately.

Rep. Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, had suggested in June that House Republicans in the minority would withhold support for the reverse sweep in order to forge a fiscal plan. On Friday, she said she expected legislators to work together.

“The idea of the three-quarter vote wasn’t about the programs themselves, it was about having money in savings as a bridge,” she said. “And that money, as savings, as a bridge, can come from other sources.”

Despite the challenges of coming to an agreement to end the dividend debates, Tilton, echoing legislators across the aisle, said she remains the “eternal optimist” that the upcoming special session can be productive.

