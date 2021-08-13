Anchorage Museum posthumously honors former director, renames first floor as Patricia B. Wolf Family Galleries

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Museum has named the first floor galleries after its former director, Patricia B. Wolf, according to their Facebook account.

Wolf, according to the museum’s post, served the organization for 31 years, 20 of them as museum director. She retired in 2007 and died in 2019, the museum wrote.

The museum touts her tenure as contributing to a positive growth period where facilities were expanded, in addition to the museum’s collections and mission. The Anchorage Museum also became the first regional office of the Smithsonian’s Arctic Studies Center, according to the post, furthering the mission of the center and its core purpose.

“(Wolf) was involved with the community for more than 30 years,” said Julie Decker, CEO and director of the Anchorage Museum. “And made an enormous impact on the Anchorage Museum, the Anchorage community, but also the idea of museums as community centers.”

The renaming of the Patricia B. Wolf Family Galleries was supported by the Anchorage Assembly, community members, and her family, according to the museum’s post. Museum officials say it’s a fitting tribute for someone who gave so much to the arts in the municipality.

