Clean energy projects highlighted in Granholm’s Alaska tour

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm plans to spend two days in Alaska, traveling with Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski to showcase what Granholm’s office calls Alaska’s status as “America’s living laboratory.”

Granholm’s office says the visit Sunday and Monday is intended in part to show how investments and research and development funding “will bring jobs and help build the state’s clean, secure energy future.”

On Sunday, they will tour the Cold Climate Housing Research Center and the Permafrost Tunnel Research Center. They also plan to attend the Chena Hot Springs Renewable Energy Fair. Monday highlights include visiting the Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

