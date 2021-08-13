Advertisement

First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year

By KING Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACOM COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - The first sighting of a live murder hornet this year in Washington state has been confirmed by the state’s department of agriculture.

A Whatcom County resident submitted a report on Wednesday, including a photo of a murder hornet attacking a paper wasp nest.

It was seen two miles away from where the first murder hornet nest in the country was destroyed last fall.

They’re officially called Asian giant hornets. The insects are invasive to the United States and are known to attack and destroy honeybee and wasp hives.

Just a few of them can destroy a hive within hours.

This is the first live murder hornet sighting of the year. A dead one was found in the state in mid-June.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is asking people with paper wasp nests on their property to keep an eye out for murder hornets and report sightings on their website.

The department plans to set traps in the area to try and catch a live one, tag it to track it back to its nest.

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beautiful shade of lavender over Sleeping Lady or Mount Susitna. Photo by John Gomes
Image mislabeled as drone footage of Sleeping Lady goes viral
Alaska's News Source file photo.
What we know: COVID-19, natural immunity and vaccine breakthrough in Alaska
Anchorage police block off the scene of a pedestrian vs. vehicle collision in Midtown that...
Anchorage police identify pedestrian struck by vehicle in Midtown
Anchorage Fire Department vehicles surround the Kendall Ford building on Seward Highway as...
Roof fire at Ford dealership on Gambell Street
The National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation on the cause of...
NTSB releases preliminary report on the deadly Eagle River plane crash

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.
2 travelers arrested in Hawaii for alleged fake vaccine cards, official says
First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida