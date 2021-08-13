Advertisement

Fishing Report: The 15th Annual Kenai River Junior Classic

The Kenai River Junior Classic on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Soldotna, Alaska.
The Kenai River Junior Classic on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Soldotna, Alaska.(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More than 100 kids headed out onto the water Wednesday for the 15th Annual Kenai River Junior Classic. The event was hosted by the Kenai River Sportfishing Association.

Not only was it educational, teaching kids about life jackets and fishing safety, but also a salute to the military, with the majority of the kids being from active duty military families.

Harry Gaines Fish Camp in Soldotna looked more like a summer camp with more than 100 kids ready to reel in some fish. At the annual event it was truly safety first. Before the kids got to go out on the boats they learned about the do’s and don’ts of life jackets. Every kid was fitted for a jacket that they get to keep after the event was over.

Over 30 boats from various different guiding companies came together to pick the kids up and take them out on the Kenai River in search for silvers.

“95% of these kids have probably never been fishing in their life and the whole atmosphere and all the classes they teach, they are learning stuff they don’t really learn in school,” said Marty Day, a guide for Harry Gaines.

According to the guides at the event, the king run was slow yet again this year, but the reds have made up for it by being on fire. The silver run is just starting and for this trip, most of the guides pulled plugs with a 4.5 inch single hook and tried to let the fish come to them.

At 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15, anglers can start to use bait and a treble hook, but until then the use of bait and more than a single hook is prohibited.

“It is a great thing to see them getting shown some love and appreciation for their sacrifice,” said Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, who heads the Alaska branch of the U.S. Northern Command, the 11th Air Force under Pacific Air Forces and NORAD’s Alaskan region. “The families of our services members serve just as much as our service members and to see the joy that they have in getting out here to fish and enjoy the great outdoors of Alaska is amazing.”

The fishing wasn’t exactly red hot but there were plenty of silvers to go around. The goal of the event isn’t to catch a lot of fish, though — it is to see a lot of smiles on the faces of military children.

The event is run on donations. If people want to donate to help fund next years event they can do so here.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police block off the scene of a pedestrian vs. vehicle collision in Midtown that...
Anchorage police identify pedestrian struck by vehicle in Midtown
Beautiful shade of lavender over Sleeping Lady or Mount Susitna. Photo by John Gomes
Image mislabeled as drone footage of Sleeping Lady goes viral
Alaska's News Source file photo.
What we know: COVID-19, natural immunity and vaccine breakthrough in Alaska
A joint investigation revealed an Anchorage antique store owner illegally bought and sold...
Anchorage antique store owner convicted of illegally buying, selling walrus ivory, tax evasion
(File)
Passenger dies weeks after vehicle crashes into tree to avoid moose

Latest News

Week 1 of the high school football season in Alaska has been impacted by COVID-19 with three...
Three Alaska high school football games canceled due to COVID protocols
Juneau City Hall.
Ironman Triathlon coming to Alaska for the first time
The Knik Little League All Stars.
Positive COVID-19 test strikes out Alaska little league team from major tournament
ABA BOXING OUTSIDE
ABA BOXING OUTSIDE