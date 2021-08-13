Advertisement

Heavy rain and risk of flooding continue for Southeast

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another day of heavy rain is expected across much of Southeast Alaska. Juneau will likely see another two or more inches of rain on Friday. There is a pause between systems early in the day on Saturday but rain will return later that night. Flood advisories, watches and warnings extend across the Panhandle. The Taiya River near Skagway is expected to peak this afternoon at 18 feet.

Around Juneau, Mendenhall Lake is expected to rise above the flood stage on Friday afternoon, peaking at about 9.6 feet. According to the National Weather Service, “At 9.09 feet, water covers Skaters Cabin Road between Skaters Cabin and West Glacier Trailhead. Water will also flow into portions of the Mendenhall Lake Campground. At 9.4 feet, yards along View Drive will start to have minor flooding.”

The risk of landslides on steep slopes continues to be a concern.

Southcentral is beginning a three-day break between systems with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies expected. Anchorage will see a high in the mid to low 60s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

