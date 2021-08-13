Southeast sees heavy rain into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From more than 5 inches of rain in two days in Yakutat, to sub-freezing temperatures in Nome, the state is seeing a variety of weather extremes.

Southeast Alaska will see heavy rains over the next few days as an atmospheric river takes aim at the region. An influx of tropical moisture caught in between a trough and ridge is directing the flow right into the Panhandle. A flood warning is up for the Taiya River in the northern part of the region, near Skagway.

Flooding_SE 8-12-21 (Alaska's Weather Source)

Nome dropped to 31 degrees early today and that was the earliest in record-keeping that the city has seen sub-freezing temperatures.

Anchorage and the Southcentral region will see a transition day on Friday. The transition will be from the clouds and rain of the past week, to a weekend that promises some sunny August weather, maybe even a hot August night. Neil Diamond fans will understand that reference.

