Advertisement

Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents

Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were seized in Memphis.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shipment of fake COVID vaccine cards from China, headed to New Orleans, has been intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis, WVUE reported.

Officers say there were 15 such shipments of low-quality counterfeit vaccine cards. The cards had blank lines for names, birthdays, lot numbers and a CDC logo, but they were riddled with typos, unfinished words and some Spanish verbiage was misspelled.

Some of the shipments had packs of 20, 21 or 100, without any attempt to conceal them.

Memphis has made 121 seizures totaling 3,017 of these cards.

Buying, selling or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime, according to the FBI. It can be categorized as the unauthorized use of an official government agency seal. Violators face a fine and up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beautiful shade of lavender over Sleeping Lady or Mount Susitna. Photo by John Gomes
Image mislabeled as drone footage of Sleeping Lady goes viral
Alaska's News Source file photo.
What we know: COVID-19, natural immunity and vaccine breakthrough in Alaska
Anchorage police block off the scene of a pedestrian vs. vehicle collision in Midtown that...
Anchorage police identify pedestrian struck by vehicle in Midtown
The National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation on the cause of...
NTSB releases preliminary report on the deadly Eagle River plane crash
Anchorage Fire Department vehicles surround the Kendall Ford building on Seward Highway as...
Roof fire at Ford dealership on Gambell Street

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after...
Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says
(KTUU)
Gov. Mike Dunleavy files bid for a second term in 2022
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California