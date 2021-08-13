Three Alaska high school football games canceled due to COVID protocols

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Week 1 of the high school football in Alaska is set to kickoff this weekend, but the season is already being impacted by the ongoing pandemic before the ball has been placed on the tee.

Three games in three locations in Alaska have been canceled this weekend due to positive COVID-19 test results and protocols, school officials confirmed Thursday.

West Valley will no longer travel from Fairbanks to Soldotna to face the Stars, which was set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday. The Kenai Kardinals were scheduled to head north to visit the Barrow Whalers, while the Dimond Lynx and South Anchorage Wolverines were set to clash in Anchorage, both games scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

The Dimond Lynx and South Anchorage Wolverines game will still be played, but will only count as an exhibition.

According to The Anchorage School District Secondary Education Director Marty Lang, the students that tested positive have to quarantine for 10 days. Close contacts are considered to be people who were within six feet of the individual that tested positive for more than 15 minutes in a 24 hour period.

Close contacts that are not vaccinated also have to quarantine for the 10 day period, However athletes that have been vaccinated do not have to quarantine.

“We are not currently requiring any of our fall sports to do mandatory weekly testing. Any testing would be really at the discretion of families,” said Lang.

The Seward Seahawks and Monroe Catholic Rams are scheduled to officially kickoff the high school football season in Alaska when the two Division III programs square off at 6 p.m. Thursday in Fairbanks.

Remaining Week 1 Schedule as of publishing:

Date Away Home Time 8/13 Nikiski Bulldogs Eielson Ravens 6 p.m. 8/13 East Anchorage Thunderbirds Service Cougars 7 p.m. 8/13 Lathrop Malemutes Palmer Moose 7 p.m. 8/13 Chugiak Mustangs North Pole Patriots 7 p.m. 8/13 Wasilla Warriors Houston Hawks 7 p.m. 8/13 Kodiak Bears Redington Huskies 7 p.m. 8/14 Homer Mariners Eagle River Wolves 3 p.m. 8/14 Colony Knights Juneau/Thunder Mountain Huskies 3 p.m. 8/14 West Anchorage Eagles Bartlett Golden Bears 6 p.m.

