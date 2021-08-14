Advertisement

6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued

The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:21 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.

Despite the size of the early Saturday morning quake, no tsunami warnings were issued.

Much of the land around the part of the Gulf of Alaska where the earthquake struck is home to wildlife refuges. The closest place to the epicenter was Perryville, home to a little more than 100 people and 85 miles northwest.

Alaska is a hotbed of seismic activity.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says that 75% of all U.S. earthquakes with a magnitude over 5 occur in the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

