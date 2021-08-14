Eagle River Nature Center asks people to pick fireweed for special 25th anniversary beer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Eagle River Nature Center is capping off its 25th anniversary celebration in mid-September by offering a special anniversary beer at the party. They’re hoping to brew a beer that features fireweed and would like the public to help them do it.

“We were racking our brains trying to come up with a unique idea and, as the fireweed’s hitting the end of its blooming season we thought, hey, that would be neat to try,” said Center Manger Laura Kruger.

The beer will be brewed by Eagle River’s Odd Man Rush Brewing.

The Center is asking for help in harvesting fireweed blooms. Tips from the Friends of Eagle River Nature Center Facebook page include:

1. Making sure people pick on land where harvesting is allowed, not on private property.

2. Never over-harvest in one area and don’t pick the whole stalk.

3. Only pick the blossoms that are in bloom and leave the buds and some blooms behind.

4. Deliver the blossoms in a zip lock bag or other container that people won’t need returned.

Fireweed can be dropped off over the next week at Odd Man Rush Brewing at 10930 Mausel St. in Eagle River.

Brewery Owner Reid McDonald said he’ll take as many blossoms as he can get.

The fireweed beer will be available both at the brewery and at the Eagle River Nature Center celebration on Sept. 18. Tickets to the fundraising event can be purchased at the Eagle River Nature Center website.

