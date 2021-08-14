Foo Fighters’ shows in Alaska will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Those looking to attend the Foo Fighters’ shows in Alaska will be required to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test result 48 hours prior to attending the shows, according to Ticketmaster.com.

The company made the announcement Saturday in the “What you need to know” section of the website before you can purchase tickets. Mask wearing is also being encouraged.

The Grammy-winning band is expected to perform three shows in Alaska:

Aug. 17 in Anchorage at the Dena’ina Center.

Aug. 19 in Anchorage at the Dena’ina Center.

Aug. 21 in Fairbanks at the Carlson Center.

“By purchasing tickets for this event, I confirm that at the time of the event I will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event, OR have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot), and will provide proof of vaccination prior to entering the venue,” the statement on the website reads.

The company adds that children under 12 years of age or fans with a valid medical reason preventing vaccination will also be required to present a negative COVID-19 test to get into the venues.

