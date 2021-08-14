Heavy rain causes widespread flooding across Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the clouds clear Friday evening across Southcentral, heavy rain continues across Southeast. More than nine inches of rain has fallen in Lituya Bay in the last 48 hours, that’s more precipitation than Anchorage has seen in all of 2021. Yakutat is up to more than seven inches in the last 48 hours, Juneau is over two inches, more than three inches has fallen in Hoonah and nearly two inches has fallen in Sitka as well.

All of this rain is now causing flooding across the area. A flood warning is still in effect for the Taiya River where roads and a campground are already underwater and for the Mendenhall Lake area where flooding is ongoing. A flood advisory is in effect for the Situk River, and other streams on the Northeast Gulf Coast. And in Juneau, an advisory is in effect for Montana Creek, Jordan Creek and near Auke Lake where water is running high.

If you live near any of these waterways experiencing flooding or under a warning or advisory, stay away from the water and be prepared to take action. The area will see less rain Saturday morning, but another storm will deliver widespread heavy rain Saturday night.

In Southcentral, isolated showers will linger into Saturday morning, but drier weather is likely by Saturday afternoon, with mostly sunny, dry, and warmer weather for Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.