Advertisement

Job listings requiring COVID-19 vaccination jump 34%

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of...
Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More and more businesses appear to be mandating vaccines for their employees.

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination but may not specify COVID-19 were up 90% over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beautiful shade of lavender over Sleeping Lady or Mount Susitna. Photo by John Gomes
Image mislabeled as drone footage of Sleeping Lady goes viral
Alaska's News Source file photo.
What we know: COVID-19, natural immunity and vaccine breakthrough in Alaska
The National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation on the cause of...
NTSB releases preliminary report on the deadly Eagle River plane crash
Anchorage police block off the scene of a pedestrian vs. vehicle collision in Midtown that...
Anchorage police identify pedestrian struck by vehicle in Midtown
Anchorage Fire Department vehicles surround the Kendall Ford building on Seward Highway as...
Roof fire at Ford dealership on Gambell Street

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Legislature set to convene Monday to debate long-term future of the PFD
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fifth-grader Marcques Haley, gets his...
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places