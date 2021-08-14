Kinross, Trout Unlimited unite to help restore Resurrection Creek

HOPE, Alaska (KTUU) - A mining company and a conservation group are teaming up to protect one of Alaska’s main resources.

Kinross Gold Corporation and Trout Unlimited make up the Alaska Abandoned Mine Restoration Initiative. The goal is to restore 2.2 miles of Resurrection Creek, near the Hope Mining Company. Kinross committed $540,000 over the next three years in support of the project.

“We are prioritizing the environment to insure the waterways, lands and fish that are so important to our communities and future generations are protected,” said Jeremy Brans, vice president and general manager of Fort Knox Gold Mine, owned by Kinross.

“There’s common ground around clean water,” said Steve Kandell of Trout Unlimited. “That’s what we’re finding more and more with, certainly with Kinross and other mining companies.”

The first phase of the project involved 1.5 miles just upstream of the the creek trailhead, and wrapped up in 2007. It’s already paying off for the state, and those that use the creek.

“I don’t ever remember seeing the chinook salmon or king salmon in the system, they’re here today,” said Dave Schmid of the U.S. Forest Service. “As you can see there are pink salmon working their way up along the banks. That’s just an amazing thing to celebrate here.”

The project includes new spawning pools, and the addition of vegetation to areas surrounding the stream. The work is expected to wrap up in 2025.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.