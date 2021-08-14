Advertisement

Man sent to Anchorage hospital after shooting in Seward

The Seward Police Department in Seward, Alaska.
The Seward Police Department in Seward, Alaska.(Alaska's News Source)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is in custody and another was flown to Anchorage with injuries after a shooting in Seward on Friday.

According to a Friday evening press release from the Seward Police Department, police responded to a shooting at about 5:25 p.m. near Railway Avenue and 6th Avenue in Seward. One man has since been taken into custody.

Another man was initially taken to Seward Providence Medical Center, but was then flown to Anchorage for treatment. The release did not specify the man’s injuries.

Police wrote that there is no ongoing danger to the public.

“A perimeter has been established around the location of the shooting and all traffic is being directed away from the area until further notice,” the wrote in the release.

People are asked to avoid the area until the on-scene investigation is complete.

“This is an on-going investigation, and more information may be available later,” the release states.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seward Police Department at (907) 224-3338, and reference case No. 21-0372.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beautiful shade of lavender over Sleeping Lady or Mount Susitna. Photo by John Gomes
Image mislabeled as drone footage of Sleeping Lady goes viral
Alaska's News Source file photo.
What we know: COVID-19, natural immunity and vaccine breakthrough in Alaska
The National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation on the cause of...
NTSB releases preliminary report on the deadly Eagle River plane crash
Anchorage police block off the scene of a pedestrian vs. vehicle collision in Midtown that...
Anchorage police identify pedestrian struck by vehicle in Midtown
Anchorage Fire Department vehicles surround the Kendall Ford building on Seward Highway as...
Roof fire at Ford dealership on Gambell Street

Latest News

Anchorage Health Department chief medical officer Dr. Michael Savitt participates in an...
‘That was then, this is now’: Anchorage chief medical officer addresses past pandemic comments, urges vaccinations
A "beware of the dog" sign.
NALC reminds people to keep their dogs in a safe place after postal worker bitten in Anchorage
Heavy rain leads to flooding across Southeast
Heavy rain leads to flooding across Southeast
The Eagle River Nature Center is looking for fireweed blossoms to make a special beer for its...
Eagle River Nature Center asks people to pick fireweed for special 25th anniversary beer