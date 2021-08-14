Man sent to Anchorage hospital after shooting in Seward

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is in custody and another was flown to Anchorage with injuries after a shooting in Seward on Friday.

According to a Friday evening press release from the Seward Police Department, police responded to a shooting at about 5:25 p.m. near Railway Avenue and 6th Avenue in Seward. One man has since been taken into custody.

Another man was initially taken to Seward Providence Medical Center, but was then flown to Anchorage for treatment. The release did not specify the man’s injuries.

Police wrote that there is no ongoing danger to the public.

“A perimeter has been established around the location of the shooting and all traffic is being directed away from the area until further notice,” the wrote in the release.

People are asked to avoid the area until the on-scene investigation is complete.

“This is an on-going investigation, and more information may be available later,” the release states.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seward Police Department at (907) 224-3338, and reference case No. 21-0372.

