NALC reminds people to keep their dogs in a safe place after postal worker bitten in Anchorage

A "beware of the dog" sign.
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dogs can be man’s best friend, but sometimes can be a mail carrier’s worst nightmare. While it doesn’t happen very often in Alaska, mail carriers do get bit by dogs.

Just this week a mail carrier delivering mail in the Spenard area was bit on the leg.

Jim Raymond, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 4319 in Anchorage, said the carrier was surrounded by three dogs when one of them bit the man on the leg. The man was taken to a local hospital.

“You’re put into a pretty bad spot there right, you’ve got three dogs kind of circling you, and carriers will have their satchel, they will have their dog spray,” said Raymond.

Raymond says when those satchels are full of mail they can weigh around 35lbs and be used as a tool for the dog to bite the bag instead of the mail carrier.

“But they do have anxiety, ya know when they run into those scenarios if you’re going up to a house and you knock on the door.” Raymond went on to say, “and you hear a dog barking, you’re wondering is this going to be another dog bite, so that does make the mail carriers a little bit nervous.”

While the mail carrier did not need stitches and has been released from the hospital, Raymond says this is a good reminder to keep dogs on a leash or in another room when the letter carrier is delivering mail in the neighborhood.

“We want letter carriers to leave work the same way they came in the morning,” Raymond said.

Raymond said that in the Anchorage area, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the Kenai Peninsula combined, there is an average of five dog bites per year.

