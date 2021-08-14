UAA Hockey has under $400,000 left to raise before Aug. 30 deadline

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Anchorage Alaska Hockey team has under $400,000 left to raise before its Aug. 30 deadline. The money being raised is needed to save the program.

On Feb. 25, 2021, the University of Alaska’s Board of Regents approved an extension to the fundraising deadline to Aug. 30, 2021.

So far, more than 1,000 donors have contributed. That includes the new NHL team in Seattle, the Kraken.

Save Seawolf Hockey, an organization that has been at the forefront of helping save the program, says that this whole process has really brought the alumni together.

Kathie Bethard, the founder of Save Seawolf Hockey, says everyone who donated should feel a sense of ownership.

“People should feel that every person who has contributed, even $2 — which is our minimum or the lowest that we’ve had contributed — they should feel they own this...that they were a part of history. They were a part of saving this program,” Bethard said. “And certainly, they should take pride in that and we intend to give them a product on the ice that they can also feel proud about too.”

Bethard added that the mood of the organization is one of panic and confidence as the deadline is looming closer.

Meanwhile, after the announcement of the resignation of UAA head hockey coach Matt Curley, the team has already had 20 applicants to fill that position; However, they won’t start to review the applications until the program is saved.

