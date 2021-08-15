3 hurt following a plane crash near Beluga River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board says three people were hurt following a plane crash near the area of Beluga River and Olson Creek.

Chief of the NTSB’s Alaska regional office Clint Johnson confirmed that around 10:30 p.m. officials got word of a “rescue in progress.”

Johnson says the plane was reported to be in the water. The NTSB says the plane involved was a Piper PA-14.

Of the three hurt, one of them was reported to be in critical condition. All those involved were taken to an area hospital, according to Johnson.

An investigation is ongoing into the crash.

