Fairbanks woman rescued after jumping in the Tanana River to save her dog

(John Doughery/KTVF)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks woman was treated for hyperthermia and taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after she jumped in the Tanana River to save her dog.

Alaska State Troopers say Friday afternoon the Nenana Fire Department reported a female had fallen into the river. Law enforcement says the incident occurred at the Port of Nenana.

“Prior to the FD & VPSO arrival, community members were able to locate a rope rescue ring buoy and throw it to the female, allowing her to be rescued from the river,” troopers wrote in an online dispatch.

Troopers say their investigation showed that the 34-year-old woman’s dog jumped into the water and she jumped in right after to rescue it. And because of the high concrete walls, she wasn’t able to get out of the river.

AST says she was in the water for about ten minutes before the ambulance’s arrival.

