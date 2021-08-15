Hundreds of families show up for this year’s 7th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - School starts next week and on Saturday Anchorage Police Department employees made sure every child had the opportunity to go back to school prepared.

Thousands lined up at Clark Middle School for the 7th annual Clothesline Project. The event was hosted by Cops for Community.

Families took their kids through the tent filled with clothes of all sizes to help with back-to-school clothing needs. Each family received two bags to fill with as many clothes, shoes, and other items.

The event also had a bouncy house, free helmets for the kids and hotdogs.

And if that wasn’t enough, they also had a tent set up to give free haircuts to those who wanted a trim.

