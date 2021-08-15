Advertisement

Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart has died.

An El Paso funeral home says Antonio Basco died Saturday.

A representative of Perches Funeral Home said no other details are immediately available.

Basco and Margie Reckard had been married for 22 years when Reckard was among 23 people fatally shot on Aug. 3, 2019.

Basco had no family in the El Paso area, so he opened his wife’s funeral to the public.

Mourners from as far away as California attended.

2 years ago we met an amazing man by the name of Mr. Antonio Basco. He was married for 22yrs to his wife Margie Kay...

Posted by Perches Funeral Home on Saturday, August 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.
6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued
The Seward Police Department in Seward, Alaska.
Man sent to Anchorage hospital after shooting in Seward
Anchorage Health Department chief medical officer Dr. Michael Savitt participates in an...
‘That was then, this is now’: Anchorage chief medical officer addresses past pandemic comments, urges vaccinations
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Legislature set to convene Monday to debate long-term future of the PFD
Coronavirus.
338 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday

Latest News

The remnants of Fred returned to tropical storm status in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as parts...
Fred strengthens to tropical storm as it heads to US coast
Fairbanks woman rescued after jumping in the Tanana River to save her dog
North Pole man killed in crash on the Parks Highway in Willow
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Afghan president flees country as Taliban move into Kabul; Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate, official says